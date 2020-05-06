Julianna Margulies Shares Throwback ‘ER’ Pic To Wish George Clooney A Happy Birthday

Wednesday, May 6 marks George Clooney’s 59th birthday, and he received a special shoutout from former “ER” co-star Julianna Margulies.

Margulies — who played nurse Carol Hathaway opposite Clooney’s Dr. Doug Ross on the hit medical drama — took to Instagram to share a special photo from the set.

RELATED: Julianna Margulies Credits George Clooney With Saving Her Career

“Happy Birthday to my sweet pal George Clooney,” she wrote accompanying a vintage photo of her and Clooney.

“This picture was taken right after we filmed our very last scene together in Seattle for #ER,” she continued.

Margulies concluded by adding a few pandemic-themed hashtags aimed at President Donald Trump, referencing the recent press conference when he suggested scientists study whether COVID-19 can be treated by ingesting or injecting cleaning products: #staysafe, #dontdrinkbleach, #dontinjectlysol, #listentoscience.

In a 2018 appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, she discussed how she and Clooney reunited in Seattle for that surprise appearance in the final season of “ER”.

RELATED: Julianna Margulies Reveals The Parenting Advice She Gave ‘ER’ Co-Star George Clooney

“We did all of that in secret,” she explained. “No, I mean, not even the cast and crew knew,” Margulies shared. “They flew us to Seattle, but they flew George on the Warner Bros. private jet. I took commercial.”