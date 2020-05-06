Eliza Coupe And Elisha Cuthbert Admit They Were ‘Such D**ks’ To The ‘Glee’ Cast While On ‘Happy Endings’ Set

Eliza Coupe and Elisha Cuthbert are spilling some secrets from the “Happy Endings” set.

The co-stars joined Vulture for their daily “Two Friends” Instagram series, where they revealed they used to terrorize the cast of “Glee” who filmed next door on the Paramount lot.

Both Coupe and Cuthbert agreed that they were “such d**ks” to the young cast, revealing they hosted a number of “Happy Endings” tailgate parties, bicycle rides and Friday afternoon drinks that lasted all night.

“They thought we were batshit crazy,” Cuthbert admitted.

The entire “Happy Endings” cast will reunite for a charity reading that will feature new material from the show’s writers, similar to last month’s “Parks And Rec” special.

Star Casey Wilson told Variety, “We’re going to do a ‘Happy Endings’ little reading of something at this time. We’re gonna get together and do a little new material… the writers, they’re tapping away.”

“Happy Endings” ran for three seasons between 2011 and 2013.

No word yet on when the reunion will air.