Original Cast Of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ To Reunite For Virtual Pizza Party

Get ready for a slice of 1990s nostalgia — not to mention a slice of pizza — thanks to an announcement from actress Judith Hoag.

As fans will recall, Hoag is known for playing April O’Neal, human ally of Donatello (Corey Feldman), Raphael (Josh Pais), Michaelangelo (Robbie Rist) and Leonardo (Brian Tochi) in 1990’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”.

Hoag appeared in a YouTube video announcing she and the rest of the cast are reuniting for a virtual pizza party, and fans are invited.

“We want to get together, hang out with you, and eat some pizza,” she said, adding, “I personally will probably be having a martini while I’m doing it.”

While the official guest list hasn’t been revealed, fans are no doubt hoping that Elias Koteas — who played vigilante Casey Jones — will be among the attendees.

The virtual soiree will take place on Saturday, May 23 — which also happens to be Word Turtle Day; more information will be made available leading up to the event.