Joe Manganiello Shares Look Into His Epic, Star-Studded Dungeons & Dragons Game Night

Joe Manganiello is the ultimate Dungeons & Dragons host.

The actor shared an inside look at his star-studded campaign with Variety, featuring Vince Vaughn, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, wrestler Paul “The Big Show” Wight, “Game of Thrones” co-creator D.B. Weiss and more.

With his current campaign, dubbed “The War of Dragons”, Manganiello says he and his players/friends have a creative and social outlet. While the group used to gather in his basement every week, the game has since moved online amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“One day [Tom Morello] said, ‘Hey, there’s this guy in my kid’s carpool that wants to play,’” Manganiello recalls. “I said, ‘Ah man, I don’t know, the group’s getting kind of big. Who’s your friend?’ [He said,] ‘Oh, his name’s Dan. He co-created ‘Game of Thrones’.”

“In an interview, [Morello] had talked about playing Dungeons & Dragons and that this group, this mysterious group, that plays in Hollywood had reached out to him to go play,” Vaughn added. “And at first, I said, ‘That kind of seems a little crazy. Are you actually going to go do it?’ And then Tom did, and he came back and said he had a blast and it was a lot of fun. We were hanging out, and he was kind of luring me in. I didn’t really realize it, but he was kind of giving me books and talking to me, like, ‘I think you should check this out.’”

But Manganiello’s campaign is nothing like any of the players had seen before.

“You would not believe Joe’s dungeon,” Morello says. “There’s nothing that could occur in the game that someone could come up within the spur of the moment that isn’t in some box. Like, the druid turned themselves into a weasel, and Joe says, ‘What colour weasel?’ And then the red-striped weasel [miniature] comes out. It’s pretty amazing.”