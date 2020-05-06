Actor Nick Cordero Showing ‘Early Signs’ Of Waking Up After COVID-19 Battle: ‘There’s Some Hope’

Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero attend the Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots Collaboration Launch Event on August 27, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Getty

Nick Cordero has been battling for his life after being hospitalized for COVID-19, but the Tony-nominated actor’s wife, Amanda Kloots, is hopeful that his condition may have turned a corner.

Cordero, 41, had to have one of his legs amputated due to blood-clotting issues, had been placed in a medically induced coma and underwent a tracheostomy after being hospitalized for more than a month.

However, Kloots had some positive news to share about his condition on Wednesday on her Instagram Stories.

As People reported, Kloots revealed that her husband’s doctor “just called and said that Nick is showing very, very, very early, early, early stages of tracking, which means he started to wake up, which is huge, early, early, early signs,” she said, meaning that he’s beginning to track objects with his eyes.

“But basically he’s opened his eyes, but nothing’s been behind it,” she added. “And now he’s slowly starting to show signs.”

She pointed out that “these are early, early, early signs and super, super small movements that not only one nurse saw, but a couple. So the doctor just really thinks that this is just a great sign and that he’s starting to wake up.

Kloots admitted that she’s “feeling a little bit of relief here,” and added, “I just feel like what a great, great phone call to get from the doctor. Just these small, small wins, but it’s showing signs that there’s some hope.”