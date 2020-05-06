Courteney Cox Visits ‘Ellen’ And Reveals She’s Been Binge-Watching ‘Friends’ During Quarantine

Courteney Cox is the latest star to pay a virtual visit “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, popping in for DeGeneres’ annual (and, for the first time ever, remotely filmed) Mother’s Day show.

Since there’s no audience, DeGeneres does the next best thing: she invited 25 first-time expectant moms to join in via video call.

DeGeneres is then joined by special guest Courteney Cox, who shares some motherly advice with the virtual audience and admits that she’s been spending her time in quarantine binge-watching “Friends”.

She also dishes on the upcoming reunion special, which was sidelined by COVID-19 but will eventually see her reunite with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

Meanwhile, Cox also opens up about her the new season of her Facebook Watch series “9 Months with Courteney Cox”, in which she follows a group of expectant moms throughout their pregnancies, admitting she cried in every episode.