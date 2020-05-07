LeBron James Leads Outrage Over Horrific Ahmaud Arbery Shooting: ‘We’re Hunted Every Day!’

LeBron James is speaking out following the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery on February 23.

James took to Twitter Wednesday after horrific video footage of the killing surfaced online this week. Arbery was shot and killed by a white man named Travis McMichael.

James wrote, alongside a photo of Arbery: “We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes!

“Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!?”

He added, “No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family!! #StayWoke #ProfiledCauseWeAreSimplyBlack.”

According to CNN, Arbery had been jogging in a neighbourhood outside Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23 when a former police officer and his son chased him down.

CNN reported Gregory McMichael, Travis’ father, told officers he thought Arbery looked like a person suspected in a series of recent break-ins in the area. The news station added the case will go to a grand jury in coastal Georgia, according to a district attorney.

Arbery’s killer is yet to be charged. Courts in Georgia are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin Hart, Ellen Pompeo, and Naomi Campbell are among those who have spoken about the killing on social media. See more of the response below.

Please please please take a moment and Text JUSTICE to 551-56 #JusticeForAhmaud pic.twitter.com/ZW1WCNX5Ql — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) May 7, 2020

Please let’s not forget this young man’s name Ahmaud Arberey 🙏🏾 #JusticeForAhmaud pic.twitter.com/KSTJG3Uooo — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) May 7, 2020

Let’s voice outrage beyond posting his picture on social media. Among other things, District Attorney George Barnhill must RESIGN. Text JUSTICE to 55156. Dial 912-554-7200 to make your voice heard. Follow: @ColorofChange@Georgia_NAACP⁩ #JusticeforAhmaud #IrunwithMaud pic.twitter.com/RdOkCVfr12 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 7, 2020

Gregory McMichael & his son Travis McMichael gunned down Ahmaud Arbery, 25, on his daily jog in Brunswick, GA. His mother Wanda Jones said “He was hunted down like an animal and killed.” Call the Glynn County Police Dept & demand their arrest: (912)-554-7800 #JusticeForAhmaud pic.twitter.com/WhtklDySTu — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) May 6, 2020