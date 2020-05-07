Inspirational Mom Breaks Down As Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Her With Incredible Gift

Ellen DeGeneres’ surprises just keep on coming.

Next on the talk-show host’s list is mother of two, Ray Nell Jones, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who has been helping single moms in need through her non-profit, the Alignment Chapter.

Jones tells DeGeneres how she’s been personally delivering food and supplies to mothers during this pandemic, and why it’s her passion to pay it forward to those who are struggling.

She’s then joined by her adorable daughters, who reveal why their mom is the best in the world.

DeGeneres gives Jones all of the Mother’s Day Show giveaways to share with moms in need.

She also surprises Jones and her family with a new 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe, courtesy of Hyundai.

See her adorable reaction in the clip above.