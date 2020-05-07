Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick Reenact Real-Life ‘Dumb Couple Fight’ On ‘Kimmel’

It turns out ice cream can be a major source of marital strife.

On Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, real-life couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick appeared on the show to reenact a “Dumb Couple Fight”.

In this case, the fight in question was submitted by one of Kimmel’s staffers, who had gotten into an argument with their partner over ice cream flavours.

Bacon and Sedgwick dramatized the situation, bringing all the weight of their acting abilities to the story of a wife who gets upset with her husband for eating the flavour she likes, instead of sticking to the mint chocolate chip he likes and she hates.

Things quickly escalate, with the couple shouting at each other, throwing ice cream around with their hands, and eventually crying.

Also on the show, Bacon and Sedgwick talked about spending all their time together in quarantine and the “Corona Rules” they’ve established for themselves.

The most important rule of all: Bacon has to keep his pants on at all times.