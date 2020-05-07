Eminem Says He’ll Never Top Tupac: ‘The Greatest Songwriter Of All Time’

Tupac remains Eminem’s North Star.

On the latest “Music To Be Quarantined By” set on his Shade45 SiriusXM Channel, Eminem paid tribute to the late rap icon, playing one of his classics and throwing out some amazing praise for him at the same time.

Before playing “If I Die Tonight” from Pac’s 1995 album Me Against The World, Eminem said “Okay, this next song is from an artist that I feel like might be the greatest songwriter of all time.

“Debate what you want about MC skills and all that because he had that, too. This is one of them songs by Tupac that, to me, was like, he was showing you I can write heartfelt s**t and I can write lyrical, crazy s**t, too.”

Eminem then did a deep dive on some of the lyrics: “They say p***y and papers, poetry, power and pistols/Plottin’ on murderin’ muthaf**kas ’fore they get you.”

He then explained, “The play on the p-words and all that s**t and like, how he was doing it was so crazy mixed with the feel that Tupac could give you, which is constantly why I feel like he was always saying, ‘Can ya feel me?’ because you felt ’Pac. You can’t just listen to ’Pac. You feel ’Pac. If you listen to him, you’re gonna feel him.”