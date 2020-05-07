Jennifer Garner Writes The Sweetest Note To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle After They Release Adorable Video Of Archie

Jennifer Garner wrote the sweetest letter to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they shared an adorable video to celebrate Archie’s first birthday Wednesday.

The Save Children U.K. Instagram account posted a video of Harry filming Meghan reading the story Duck! Rabbit! to the cute youngster to celebrate the special occasion.

Garner mentioned how grateful she was that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose @savewithstories and @savethechildren to mark the day.

She began, “Dear Meghan and Harry. Thank you for sharing your gorgeous son with the world and allowing us to join you in celebrating his first birthday.”

The post included, “More than anything – watching you lovingly talk through the pictures while your clever Archie turns the pages – lifts all of us up and reminds us that what may seem like a duck just might turn out to be a rabbit. Thank you for this joyful and meaningful shift in perspective. Best, Jen.”

Amy Adams also thanked Meghan and Harry for the cute video on her Instagram Story: