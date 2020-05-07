Axl Rose Gets Into Twitter Beef With ‘A**hole’ U.S. Treasury Secretary

Axl Rose isn’t shy about his politics.
On Wednesday, the Guns N’ Roses rocker took to Twitter to slam U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, writing that the Trump administration cabinet member is “officially an a**hole.”
The outburst was seemingly provoked by Mnuchin’s handling of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.
Mnuchin responded to Rose’s tweet, asking what the musician had done for the U.S. lately, at which point Rose tore into him over the number of deaths from COVID-19 in America, as well as his encouraging Americans to travel within the country on holiday during the crisis.
The treasury secretary has yet to follow the feud up with another response, but on Twitter, fans went wild over Rose’s callout.