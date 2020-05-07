James Corden Is Joined By Beanie Feldstein For A Game Of ‘Can You Play That Instrument?’

James Corden is back with another epic Zoom game.

The talk-show host was joined by a number of “Late Late Show” staffers for a game of “Can They Play?”

“Booksmart” star Beanie Feldstein had to guess which three of the staff members could play the instrument they were holding, with some shockers mixed in.

RELATED: Beanie Feldstein Goes Punk Rock In ‘How To Build A Girl’ Trailer

Corden helped the actress out by asking the “Late Late Show” workers questions like, why they weren’t wearing a guitar strap and what the first piece of music they ever played was.

One person even managed to trick the pair by pretending to not know how to play, despite them guessing correctly.

See who the musical people were in the clip above.

RELATED: Beanie Feldstein’s Mom Records Daughter’s Oscars Red Carpet Interview On Her Phone

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Corden’s staffers on screen — they’ve also been involved in games such as “Pants or PJs” and “Pet or Pillow”.