Ansel Elgort Is Weirded Out By ‘Legitimately Crazy’ Harry Styles Fans On Twitter

Ansel Elgort. Photo: EPA/NINA PROMMER/CP Images
Ansel Elgort thinks Harry Styles fans need to chill.

On Wednesday, the “Baby Driver” star called out a Harry Styles fan on Twitter, who was exhibiting a little too much adoration.

He later pointed out that Styles isn’t even on Twitter to see his fans’ love anymore.

Elgort later joked that he used to use Twitter in order to follow his most extreme fans.

