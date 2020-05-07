Ansel Elgort Is Weirded Out By ‘Legitimately Crazy’ Harry Styles Fans On Twitter

Ansel Elgort thinks Harry Styles fans need to chill.

On Wednesday, the “Baby Driver” star called out a Harry Styles fan on Twitter, who was exhibiting a little too much adoration.

RELATED: Ansel Elgort Shows Off His Pubes For A Good Cause

ppl r legitimately crazy on this app https://t.co/E9gJM1l6tl — Ansel (@AnselElgort) May 7, 2020

He later pointed out that Styles isn’t even on Twitter to see his fans’ love anymore.

hes not even on here lol — Ansel (@AnselElgort) May 7, 2020

RELATED: ‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler Posts Song Cover After Ansel Elgort Fans Attack Her As ‘Homewrecker’

Elgort later joked that he used to use Twitter in order to follow his most extreme fans.