Brian May Doesn’t Expect A ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Sequel: ‘I Think It Would Be Difficult’

Brian May does not foresee a second “Bohemian Rhapsody” film.

The Queen lead guitarist told Rolling Stone that fans should not hold their breath for a second film starring Rami Malek as the legendary Freddie Mercury.

“We don’t really think there’s another movie there,” said May. “That’s the long and the short of it. I think we should look somewhere else. There are other ideas that we had, but I don’t think a sequel will happen.”

“Things could change, I suppose, but I think it would be difficult.”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, winning four of them — including Best Actor. Malek previously suggested a sequel film could dive deeper into Mercury’s relationship with Jim Hutton.