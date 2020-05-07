Andy Serkis To Livestream Reading Of ‘The Hobbit’ For Coronavirus Relief

Andy Serkis is about to bring Gollum back to life.

The “Lord of the Rings” star announced that on Friday, May 8, he will be doing a live-read of the J.R.R. Tolkien classic The Hobbit.

Proceeds from the livestream event will go to the NHS Charities Together and Best Beginnings to help with coronavirus relief via a GoFundMe page.

The live stream will start at 10am GMT (5am EST, 2am PST) Friday 8th May. The live-stream link will be posted on the GoFundMe page on Friday morning – and our team will post here as well. — Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) May 7, 2020

Serkis gained notoriety for his motion-capture performance as Gollum in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, and later reprised the role for the “Hobbit” films.

The Hobbit livestream comes after Daniel Radcliffe and other stars of the Harry Potter films recorded readings of chapters from “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” as part of the “Harry Potter at Home” initiative.