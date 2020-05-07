Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller & Adam Scott Attempt To Escape Jack Black’s ‘Celebrity Escape Room’

Jack Black is relishing his duties as gamemaster in “Celebrity Escape Room”, a 2020 Red Nose Day charity special.

The funnyman hosts Ben Stiller, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Adam Scott in a surprise-filled escape room. The special will air on May 21, as part of the annual Red Nose Day charity campaign. Each room the group completes raises more money to help end child poverty.

RELATED: Anne Hathaway Talks Red Nose Day On The ‘Today’ Show

“The idea was maybe it’d be fun to do an escape room show to raise awareness for child poverty,” Stiller says, who, along with Black, serves as executive producer on the show. “It’s a battle of wits,” Black explains. “You against the room.”

The players will be able to ask Black for three hints during gameplay.

“The gamemaster is Jack Black and he is diabolical,” says Scott who, by his own admission doesn’t seem to offer much to help the famous group escape in a preview clip, above. Though Kudrow doesn’t necessarily agree, calling herself the weakest link on the team.

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel & Jack Black Surprise A Very Special Nurse Working Hard To Tackle Coronavirus Crisis

But her former “Friends” castmate has her back.

“No, you’re so smart,” Cox says. “It’s going to be Adam.”

“Celebrity Escape Room” will kick off the three-hour block of Red Nose Day programming on NBC on May 21 at 8 p.m. ET.