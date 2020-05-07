Jimmy Fallon’s Monologue Interrupted By His ‘Kind Of Smelly Dog’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

“Tonight Show: At Home Edition” has had no shortage of surprises for host Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon managed to sneak away from his daughters — Winnie Rose Fallon, 6, and Frances Cole Fallon, 5 — but he forgot about his other daughter: the comedian’s dog, Gary.

“Oh, no, you’re coming in. Gary! You like that? Did you think I called you?” Fallon proclaimed. “Kind of a smelly dog. I don’t know what to do with this dog. I really can’t take her right now.”

“Gary, you gotta get out of here,” he insisted. “It’s like being in a high school locker room,” Fallon added before chucking a tennis ball out of the room.

Fallon forgot one very important lesson: When you throw a ball, the dog usually brings it back.

“That is something else, man. What is going down?” he said of Gary’s smell. “I know you’re a dog but are you, though?”

“We’ve had enough,” Fallon proclaimed. “It’s like she rolled in something insane, dude,” an exasperated Fallon said. “What is happening?”

