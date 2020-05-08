Andrew Cuomo Wants To Take A Page Out Of Robert De Niro’s Playbook At His Next Press Conference

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo loves the idea of being played by Robert De Niro in the movie about the COVID-19 crisis.

On Thursday night, Cuomo appeared on Global’s “The Late Show”and was asked about De Niro’s comment on the previous night’s show that he wants to play the governor.

Cuomo was immediately into the idea, listing off some of his favourite De Niro performances and then suggested he might channel the actor’s iconic “You talkin’ to me?” line from “Taxi Driver” at his next press conference.

De Niro, who has definitely made his feelings towards the president known over the years, was asked by Stephen Colbert on Wednesday whom he would want to play if/when a COVID-19 movie eventually gets released.

Admitting it would be New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, De Niro said: “He’s doing what a president should do.

“Though I’m for [Joe] Biden and I want everything to go well with Biden, at least we have a person who is a very capable backup, if you will. He’s doing what any president should do.”

The actor spoke further about Trump’s reaction to the pandemic, insisting he hasn’t done enough.

De Niro shared, “We, of course, could have survived this much better if idiot had done the right thing and listened and heeded all the warnings — there were many, many warnings — and we’re all paying for it now.

“It would have been bad, maybe, in some ways, but never like this.”

He also said he thought the president’s plans were geared around his own re-election.

“I have no words for it anymore,” De Niro went on. “I’m completely nonplussed, dumbfounded, confounded. And what’s scarier about it all is the Republicans and his enablers around him are not doing anything.”

