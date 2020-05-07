Wildfires Force Jason Aldean To Evacuate Florida Home With Family

By Corey Atad.

Jason Aldean. Photo: CP Images
Jason Aldean. Photo: CP Images

Jason Aldean had to leave his home to get to safety.

Amid ongoing wildfires in Florida, Aldean and his family evacuated their home, according to Taste of Country.

RELATED: Jason Aldean And Wife Brittany Organize Quarantine Prom For Their Daughter

The Associated Press reports that 500 people have been displaced due to the 2,000-acre fire.

Country star Chris Janson is also in the area, and shared a photo of the fire on Twitter, sending prayers to people who have lost their homes and businesses.

RELATED: Jason Aldean Attempts To Get A Flock Of Birds Out Of His Beach House In Hilarious Video

Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley is also in the area, and shared a photo of the smoke from the fire on Instagram:

The fire began after a prescribed fire reportedly got out of control on Monday. The current evacuation order stands until noon on Thursday, with about 65 per cent of the blaze contained.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP