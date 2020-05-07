Wildfires Force Jason Aldean To Evacuate Florida Home With Family

Jason Aldean had to leave his home to get to safety.

Amid ongoing wildfires in Florida, Aldean and his family evacuated their home, according to Taste of Country.

The Associated Press reports that 500 people have been displaced due to the 2,000-acre fire.

Country star Chris Janson is also in the area, and shared a photo of the fire on Twitter, sending prayers to people who have lost their homes and businesses.

We are praying so hard for all of the people who lost homes and businesses tonight. Our community. Incredibly thankful to the first responders, fire fighters, and police for helping. God bless. pic.twitter.com/qqXwHvhIZg — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) May 7, 2020

Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley is also in the area, and shared a photo of the smoke from the fire on Instagram:

The fire began after a prescribed fire reportedly got out of control on Monday. The current evacuation order stands until noon on Thursday, with about 65 per cent of the blaze contained.