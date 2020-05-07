‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Posts Rare Photo Of Her Son: I’m ‘Quarantine Crazy’

Erika Jayne has made a noticeable effort to keep her son out of the limelight but all that changed on Wednesday.

Jayne, 48, posted a photo of her son Tommy Zizzo, 28, who is an active police officer. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star dropped by SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” to dish on the photo and fan response to it.

“I don’t know. Maybe [I’m] quarantine crazy,” Jayne told Andy Cohen. “But I am a proud mom, you know, of my essential worker son. He’s out there working like every other man and woman.

“I think we all are. Listen, this is a crazy time. We’re all concerned for all of our families. It’s so crazy. I put him on Instagram. He’s my best performing post!

Jayne first gained international attention for her 2007 Billboard Dance Club Songs chart-topper “Roller Coaster”.