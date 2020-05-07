Blake Shelton Surprises Nurse Who Almost Died From Coronavirus & Her Daughter In Emotional ‘Today’ Appearance

Blake Shelton surprised a nursing assistant who almost died from coronavirus during an emotional segment on NBC News’ “Today” show Thursday.

Hoda Kotb explained how New Orleans nursing assistant Bridgette Robinson spent weeks on a ventilator fighting for her life last month, while her daughter Sylvia Johnson continued to do her job caring for other COVID-19 patients at the same hospital.

.@blakeshelton helped deliver a sweet surprise to mother-and-daughter nurses fighting coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/kxPUgSQeCT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 7, 2020

RELATED: Blake Shelton Pledges $150,000 To Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma

Kotb revealed how Johnson would get updates about her mom’s condition all while trying to make other people better.

She shared, “It definitely was scary and heartbreaking. Especially the fact that she’s my best friend.”

Robinson said of her battle with the virus, “It was really hard. The only thing I remember is waking up and hearing my grandson on Facebook telling me that he needs me, (saying) ‘Grandma, don’t leave me. I love you, I need you.'”

RELATED: Inspirational Mom Breaks Down As Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Her With Incredible Gift

The inspirational pair then got a surprise from Blake Shelton, who performed “God Gave Me You” for them.

“Everything about this disease, I mean, you guys are out there on the front lines fighting it, and now you’re a survivor of it,” the country singer said. “And you’ve got each other, and that’s really what this is all about.”