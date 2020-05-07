‘Riverdale”s Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes & Madelaine Petsch To Star In ‘The Simpsons’ Episode

By Katie Colley.

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb
The leading ladies of “Riverdale” will make their way to Springfield for an episode of “The Simpsons”.

Lili Reinhart — Betty Cooper on the hit CW series — announced the news on Instagram this week:

Reinhart’s “Riverdale” co-stars Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge) and Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) will also lend their voices on Sunday’s episode of the cartoon series.

According to Entertainment Weeklythe trio will play a “circle of snooty rich girls” in the episode titled “The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds”.

