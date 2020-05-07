‘Riverdale”s Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes & Madelaine Petsch To Star In ‘The Simpsons’ Episode

The leading ladies of “Riverdale” will make their way to Springfield for an episode of “The Simpsons”.
Lili Reinhart — Betty Cooper on the hit CW series — announced the news on Instagram this week:
Reinhart’s “Riverdale” co-stars Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge) and Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) will also lend their voices on Sunday’s episode of the cartoon series.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the trio will play a “circle of snooty rich girls” in the episode titled “The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds”.