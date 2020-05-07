Hailee Steinfeld Isn’t Ready To Confirm Her Entry Into The Marvel Universe

If you want confirmation that Hailee Steinfeld is joining the Marvel Universe, you’ll have to look beyond the actor herself.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld Admits She ‘Falls Very Hard’ In Relationships, Talks New Single ‘I Love You’s’

This week, the singer-actress was on SiriusXM’s “Morning Mash Up” and was asked about rumours that she has been offered the role of Kate Bishop in a Hawkeye-centric Disney+ series.

Steinfeld was keeping mum, though, jokingly asking the DJs, “Did the connection get a little funky?”

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld Debuts Emotional ‘Wrong Direction’ Music Video

That was all they were going to get out of the 23-year-old, who instead shifted the focus back to her music.

“Right now, I will tell you, that music is where my head is at,” she said. “It’s what I’m focused on. I’m excited to have this time that we’ve been given to focus on that.”