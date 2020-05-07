Lifetime Announces Jamie Lee Curtis Passion Project, New Harry & Meghan Movie

Jamie Lee Curtis is bringing a passion project to life at Lifetime.

The Scream Queen will star, direct, and produce a movie about the true story of a devout Christian mother and how she came to accept her gay son. “How We Sleep at Night: The Sara Cunningham Story” is based on the memoir by Cunningham, which was optioned by Curtis last year. Despite being conditioned by her conservative church to believe homosexuality is a sin, Cunningham educated herself, eventually becoming an LGBTQ+ activist. She eventually made headlines with her “free mom hugs” sign at pride parades and went viral with her offer to be a “Stand-in Mom” for same-sex couples with parents who did not accept them.

In addition to Curtis’ project, Lifetime will also offer “A Betty White Christmas” featuring 98-year-old Betty White as a drill sergeant of a Christmas boot camp. Kelly Rowland will also star in and produce another holiday offering, “A Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding”, while Melissa Joan Hart will direct “Feliz NaviDad”, starring Mario Lopez as a widowed father.

Another movie based on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is also in the works. “Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace” will follow the couple’s exit from official royal duties after the birth of Archie.