Francesca Farago Reflects On ‘Too Hot To Handle’, Says She And Harry Jowsey Are ‘Already Talking About Getting Engaged’

“Too Hot To Handle” star and Canadian Francesca Farago wasn’t afraid to stir up some drama on the Netflix dating show.

After finding love with Australian Harry Jowsey, she shares with ET Canada digital reporter Graeme O’Neil what it was like to watch the series back.

RELATED: ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Reunion Show Coming To Netflix

“I was prepared for the shower scene, and I was prepared for the dates and stuff like that. I had a year to mentally get ready for what was about to be shown,” she says.

The hit reality dating show saw singles from around the world put to the ultimate test as they attempt to form emotional connections without physical contact. The prize if they succeed? $100,000.

However, whenever there was a breach of the rules, contestants would lose money from the jackpot.

RELATED: ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Executive Producers Discuss Setting The Price Points For Kissing, Oral Sex

Now, fans of the show know that the 26-year-old was the centre of a lot of the drama in the villa, but does she have any regrets about her decisions?

“No. I mean my kiss with Hailey was one of my favourite moments. It was such a fun few days for us before it was revealed it was us,” she says.

Adds Farago: “We were running around like little minions, it was a lot of fun. But the thing I would say I would probably regret is the shower scene with Kelz. That didn’t necessarily need to happen.”

In the end, Farago and Jowsey left the series in a relationship but the influencer tells us that they actually haven’t seen each other since quarantine policies came into place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Cast Teases What To Expect From The No-Sex Dating Series

“The last time I saw him was right before quarantine happened. It was the very end of February, the beginning of March. I came home to visit my family in Ontario and while I was in Ontario all of this stuff happened,” she says.

“We just remind each other this is going to be over soon and it isn’t going to last forever. Our relationship has been such a test from the beginning so as long as we can get through these next few weeks, then we’ll be together,” adds Farago.

RELATED: Gardeners Battle For The Title Of ‘Best In Bloom’ On Netflix’s ‘The Big Flower Fight’

When the period of self-isolation is over, it looks like wedding bells will be ringing for the happy couple.

“We were already talking about getting engaged and looking at rings,” the Vancouver native reveals. “Like, I want to marry you, you want to marry me! Of course, we’ll celebrate it later but if that’s what we gotta do. 100 per cent.”