Stephen Colbert Gets Nervous Interviewing Wife Evie About Their Mother’s Day Plans

Though Stephen Colbert has been married to his wife, Evie Colbert, for 26 years, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still get nervous around his lady love. The 55-year-old “Late Show” host invited Evie to join him on Wednesday night’s at-home show for his “First Drafts” segment, in which he read aloud first drafts of Mother’s Day cards.

“As always when doing ‘First Drafts’ for Mother’s Day, I need a mom volunteer from the audience to come up and help me out. Uh, let’s see. Ah yes, you, miss, could you come up and join me here?” Stephen quipped, asking his wife to join him.

Before launching into the segment, the pair talked about this year’s unusual Mother’s Day while in quarantine for the coronavirus.

“Normally we would take you out for a Mother’s Day brunch or something like that,” Stephen claimed as his wife shook her head.