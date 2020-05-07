Kenny Chesney Celebrates His Fans In Energetic ‘We Do’ Music Video

Kenny Chesney is reminding us all what crowded concerts are like in the brand-new music video for “We Do”.

In the energetic visuals released Wednesday, Chesney celebrates his die-hard fans known as “No Shoes Nation”.

A call and response chant kicks off the clip with one fan shouting out, “Who lives like we do?” Followed by everyone responding, “We do!”

“We gather tonight for a celebration / Under the flag of a no-shoes nation / Speakin’ our gospel, seekin’ our truth / Brothers in arms, and sisters in cowboy boots,” sings Chesney in the opening verse of the song.

The lively video includes thousands of Chesney’s die-hard fans tailgating in the parking lot before attending one of his sold-out stadium shows.

“I always say, ‘If people could see what we see from that stage, from the golf carts swooping through the parking lots, the top of the stadiums and everywhere else, they’d know why No Shoes Nation is the greatest group of passionate, loud, awesome people in the world!'” Says Chesney in a statement to CMT.

“We Do” is featured on Chesney’s 19th studio album Here And Now, available now.