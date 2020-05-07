‘SNL’ Announces Third At Home Special As Season Finale

Global’s “Saturday Night Live” is ending season 45 with a bang.

The long-running sketch show will air its third and final at-home episode on Saturday, May 9 with a new host and musical guest.

“SNL” has found great success with its at-home episodes, as cast members film sketches from their homes, since production shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new teaser for the season finale episode, cast members like Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Colin Jost and newcomers Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang are showing some of the behind-the-scenes struggles of filming from home.

Tom Hanks and Coldplay’s Chris Martin acted as host and musical guest for the first at-home special, while Paul Rudd, Brad Pitt and Miley Cyrus made an appearance for episode two. No word on the celebrity guests for Saturday’s upcoming season finale episode.

The season finale of “SNL” airs Saturday, May 9 at 11:29 p.m. ET on Global.