Ashton Kutcher Trolls Mila Kunis For Calling TikTok ‘The Tic Tac’

Mila Kunis is not up on the latest social media platform to take the world by storm, TikTok.

Appearing with husband Ashton Kutcher on “Live With Kelly And Ryan”, the actress came in for a bit of trolling over the name she’s given to TikTok.

Ashton making fun of Mila for calling TikTok "the Tic Tac" LMAOOOO 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WsNAXLK2Tu — josh (@josh_kunis) May 7, 2020

“We put out a video on his Twitter or Instagram, or whatever,” Kunis was telling the hosts.

At that point Kutcher interrupted to say, “This is, by the way, this is how educated my wife is on social media. She calls TikTok, ‘The Tic Tac.'”

He added, “So, she’s not pretending when she’s like, ‘What is it, the Twitter or the Instagram?'”

The couple also talked about their hectic home life under quarantine.

“Guys, I just want you to know that you have lost my husband. I’ve been sitting here waiting for 20 minutes and not being distracted by kids or life—this is the most silence we’ve had,” Kunis laughed. “But you’ve also lost him. He has since gotten a unicorn head that he wanted to bring on to your show, my daughter’s guitar. I don’t know what is happening today.”