Wendy Williams’ Dating Life Is On Hold Because Of The Coronavirus

Wendy Williams isn’t about to start dating during a pandemic.

Appearing on “Good Day NY”, the talk show host was asked about her love life and said that she has “absolutely” put that on hold for the moment.

“I don’t know these men enough to have them in here. I’m not hugging or pushing up! I can wait,” Williams said.

She added that she has mostly been cooped up at home during the pandemic, leaving her home only a handful of times in order to go grocery shopping and to buy supplies like gloves and masks.

Williams also said that grocers are working on the frontlines and that they must be supported during this time.