James Barker Band Announces 50th Consecutive Livestream Featuring The Reklaws, Brett Kissel And More

James Barker Band is keeping fans entertained while they’re stuck at home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Canadian Country Music Award winners, James Barker, Taylor Abram, Bobby Martin and Connor Stephen, will host their 50th consecutive #sixoclockshadowsessions livestream Thursday night with the help from a few fellow country artists.

RELATED: Camila Cabello Praises James Barker Band’s Cover Of ‘Never Be The Same’

To celebrate their milestone, the group will be joined by Canada’s own The Reklaws, Jade Eagleson, Chad Brownlee, Brett Kissel and Dallas Smith on the band’s YouTube (above) and social channels, including Instagram on Thursday, May 7 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Throughout the global pandemic, they have debuted new songs, old songs, performed covers and helped celebrate birthdays and anniversaries during each of their daily livestreams.

Thursday’s show will stream across all of James Barker Band’s social platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.