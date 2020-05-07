Jeffrey Wright Shares ‘Movies That Changed My Life’ In IMDb Podcast Premiere

IMDb is joining the podcast game and they found a worthy first guest in Jeffrey Wright.

IMDb announced the premiere of its “Movies That Changed My Life” podcast. Every Thursday, celebrity guests will appear to discuss movies that inspired them and helped launch their careers. It will also combine with “The IMDb Show”, “IMDbrief” and “What to Watch!”.

Wright – whose credits include “The Hunger Games”, “Westworld” and “Angels in America” – reflects on how cult-classics “Sid and Nancy” and “Apocalypse Now” were profoundly impactful to his career.

Future episodes of “Movies That Changed My Life” include guests Joel McHale (“Community”), Judy Greer (“Kidding”), Felicia Day (“Supernatural”) and Kevin Smith (“Jay and Silent Bob Reboot”).