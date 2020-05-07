Christina Aguilera Proves She’s ‘Feeling Good’ With Stunning Backyard Performance

Christina Aguilera is “feeling good.”

The singer showed off her killer vocals once again on Instagram as she performed Nina Simone’s 1965 hit from her backyard.

The lyrics “Birds flying high, you know how I feel,” fit perfectly with Aguilera’s stunning outdoor setting.

She finished the performance by singing the words, “And I’m feeling good,” as the camera panned back up to the trees and the sun beaming down on the garden.

Aguilera has been making the most of quarantine by spending time outside and focusing on herself, judging from her Instagram.

She recently shared a clip of a wind chime ringing in the backyard, alongside a lengthy caption.

Her post included: “This time definitely enables us to stop, breathe, take a look look around and realize things about how we are living— the kind of environments we are creating for ourselves… what we are allowing in and what we may never want to again.”