Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Son Remy’s Hearing Issues: ‘We Thought He Was Deaf’

Kelly Clarkson is looking back at a scary time in her son’s life.

Ahead of Mother’s Day this Sunday, the singer, 38, chatted with People magazine about her youngest son, Remington “Remy” Alexander, 4, and his sudden hearing issues.

“He had a speech problem because he had this ear problem when he was a baby. We didn’t know,” Clarkson shared. “But way deep down in his ears, he got clogged up with a ton of wax where we thought, almost, he was deaf because he spoke as if he was underwater.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Credits Cedrice For ‘Crazy Cool’ Cover Of Billie Eilish’s ‘Everything I Wanted’

“We found [out] it was something simple, but it pushed him back almost nine months,” she added. “So we’ve been working really hard with his speech and he’s still doing his speech therapist via Zoom. The big milestone for us is Remy getting to really find out his own personality and his identity because it’s been frustrating for him to not be able to really vocalize his emotion.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Admits Her Patience Is ‘Being Tested’ During Quarantine Thanks To Laundry Mishaps And ‘Murder Hornets’

But thankfully, Remy is making progress.

“It’s a really important thing and it’s very frustrating for them and us because we can’t communicate all the time,” Clarkson explained. “The fact that he’s making full sentences now and full-on engaging with us is really a blessing.”

Clarkson also shares daughter River Rose, 6, with husband Brandon Blackstock.

The star’s adorable youngsters make regular appearances during her at-home episodes of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.