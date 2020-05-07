The Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines Debuts Self-Made Music Video For ‘Julianna Calm Down’

Natalie Maines is keeping fans entertained during the global pandemic.

The Dixie Chicks surprised fans last week with their brand-new track “Julianna Calm Down” off their postponed album Gaslighter, and Maines has just debuted a self-made music video to go along with the track.

Taking to Instagram Thursday, the lead singer shared the “unofficially official unofficial Julianna Calm Down Music Video.”

The self-made clip sees Maines dancing around making her bed while listening to their new anthem.

“Quarantine can be fun:) Try making your bed while you listen to Julianna Calm Down wearing your new Gaslighter hoodie,” she writes alongside the video.

The heartfelt new ballad is a message to young women on how to stand up for themselves in tough relationships.

The lyrics include: “Julianna, calm down / You know he’s about to leave but don’t panic / Don’t give him the satisfaction that you can’t handle it / Breathe.”