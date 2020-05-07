Katy Perry Gifts ‘Daisies’ Single On May 15 From New Album ‘KP5’

Just in time for spring, Katy Perry is set to deliver “Daisies”.

Perry announced the first single from her new album KP5 will drop on May 15. The “American Idol” judge shared a grainy photo that likely serves as the artwork for “Daisies”.

🌼 The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020 🌼 THE MUSIC MUST GO ONhttps://t.co/lI71mjIm0J pic.twitter.com/cqwZnysWPu — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 7, 2020

“The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020,” Perry tweeted on Thursday. “THE MUSIC MUST GO ON.”

The 13-time Grammy nominee released her album, Witness, in June 2019. It boasted a whopping five singles: “Chained to the Rhythm”, “Bon Appetit”, “Swish Swish”, “Save as Draft” and “Hey Hey Hey”.