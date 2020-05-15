Just in time for spring, Katy Perry delivers “Daisies”.

RELATED: Katy Perry Shares Her 2020 Met Gala Maternity Look

Perry announced the first single from her new album KP5 will would drop on May 15, and the new track appeared at midnight.

She explained the significance of her new song in an Instagram post.

“I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think,” she wrote. “Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell… I hope it will be the soundtrack to going for your dreams now… especially the ones we left behind.”

Earlier, the “American Idol” judge shared a grainy photo of the artwork for her latest single.

🌼 The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020 🌼 THE MUSIC MUST GO ONhttps://t.co/lI71mjIm0J pic.twitter.com/cqwZnysWPu — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 7, 2020

“The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020,” Perry tweeted on Thursday. “THE MUSIC MUST GO ON.”

RELATED: Katy Perry Rocks Onesie With Orlando Bloom’s Face On It

Immediately after she announced the new single, fans started to speculate that Perry and Taylor Swift could be collaborating.

Since the single titled “Daisies” and Swift shared a photo of herself in a daisy-covered sweater, the coincidence is the perfect storm for fans.

Perry furthered the speculation that Swift would be featured on the track when she tweeted, “We can’t wait to play this like 1,989 times in a row” — 1989 being an interesting choice in number, considering it is the name of one of Swift’s albums.

However, that wasn’t the case; Swift did not appear in the video, nor in the song.

Meanwhile, to coincide with the release of her new single, Perry also opened an online flower shop.

She posted on Twitter:

Select a bouquet you wish to share and write your personal message to go along with it. We're sure you'll be able to find the right bloom for just about anyone – even for Mom this Mother’s Day! https://t.co/bEiUNflbAW 🌼🌺🌸🌻🌹🌷💐 pic.twitter.com/24snsK0g9U — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 8, 2020

While fans are loving the new track, there’s also some disappointment that it wasn’t the long-rumoured collaboration with Swift.

NO KATY PERRY TAYLOR SWIFT COLLAB 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — loverfestmanila🇵🇭 (@loverfestmanila) May 15, 2020

Taylor Swift not here………. Guys…. — ✌🆓◀️🔼▶️xx ◀️🔼▶️ xxx 🆓✌ (@DreamsComesTr) May 15, 2020

swifties we are clowns, but i fell in love with this song. we love you! ❤@katyperry @taylorswift13 #DAISIES — tell taylor i love her (@artofdianne) May 15, 2020