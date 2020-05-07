Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Stunning Cover Of Rosemary Clooney’s ‘You’ll Never Know’

Kelly Clarkson slowed it down a little for her latest Kellyoke performance.

The singer, who has been filming episodes of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” from her Montana ranch during quarantine, belted out “You’ll Never Know”.

The track was originally performed by Alice Faye in 1943, before being popularized by Rosemary Clooney in 1952.

The song is the latest in a long line of incredible Kellyoke covers performed by the singer.

She recently belted out a flawless rendition of Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” alongside her virtual bandmates.

In the multicoloured video, Clarkson was joined virtually by a crew of musicians who accompanied her from their own homes.