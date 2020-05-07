Elon Musk Explains The Name Of His And Grimes’ Child In Epic Joe Rogan Interview

Elon Musk is shedding some light on the unusual name he gave his new baby.

Appearing for an epic 2-hour interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience”, the Tesla founder was asked about his and Grimes’ baby boy, X Æ A-12.

“First of all, my partner is the one that actually mostly came up with the name,” Musk said. “She’s great at names.”

Asked how the name is pronounced, Musk said, “It’s just X, the letter X, and then the Æ is pronounced ‘Ash’ and then A-12 is my contribution. Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71. Coolest plane ever. It’s true.”

Grimes had previously explained the name on Twitter, with a little help from Musk on the specific plane model he was referring to.

Asked about having a child at the age of 48, Musk said, “Actually, I think it’s better being older and having a kid. I appreciate it more. Babies are awesome.”

Musk also continued his controversial criticisms of the global coronavirus lockdowns.

“We should be concerned about anything that’s a massive infringement on our civil liberties,” he claimed. “It’s like, you got to put a lot of weight on that. A lot of people died to win independence with the country and fight for the democracy that we have. We should treasure that and not give up our liberties too easily. And I think we probably did that, actually.”