Malin Akerman Gets Candid About Homeschooling Son Sebastian Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: ‘I Don’t Know How Teachers Do It’

Malin Akerman is getting real about the struggles of work from life.

The actress joined a virtual AMA with The Riveter on Tuesday and spilled on how she’s managing her time under coronavirus quarantine and the struggles of homeschooling her son Sebastian, 7.

“It’s fine… I don’t want to become one of those people,” she said with a laugh. “I don’t know how teachers do it. Bless them. They deserve to be paid millions of dollars a year. They are raising our kids.”

“It’s just not my thing to sit down and get a 7-year-old boy to sit down for an hour to read and write,” she added. “It’s the last thing he wants to do. Boys just have so much energy.”

But thankfully, she has her husband and Sebastian’s stepdad, Jack Donnelly, to help out. Akerman’s ex-husband Roberto Zincone in Sebastian’s father.

“My husband and I sort of battle over who’s going to do the math teaching because the math he loves!” she said. “Writing for him is like torture.”

But when it comes to managing her own time, Akerman says it can be a “struggle.”

“Time-wise, I struggle with it on a daily basis just finding time for my son, some time for my husband and some time for me… and for our relationship,” she reveals. “There is a lot in a day to fit in.”

Meanwhile, Akerman is eager to get back to work on HBO’s “Billions”.