Julie Andrews Says Being Married To Director Blake Edwards And Having Kids Protected Her From The Casting Couch

Julie Andrews says she was protected from the casting couch because of her marriage to “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” director Blake Edwards and her children.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the “Sound Of Music” star says she was “certainly aware of the tales” about actors being pressured to have sex with casting directors in order to land roles.

“But I was so busy working and raising my kids and being married to Blake Edwards eventually, it was an extremely busy life, and to a certain extent that put a protective fence around me, I think,” she continues.

Andrews, 84, got her big break with “Mary Poppins”. Walt Disney wanted the unknown Andrews for the titular nanny so badly, he delayed production for the pregnant star. “We’ll wait,” he told her.

After having a turbulent childhood and spending her teens working as an actress and singer, Andrews was drawn to help children, adopting two daughters with Edwards in the 1970s.

“[O]nce I got to Broadway and Hollywood, the films drew me into that particular work, and I found that it was what I wanted to embrace, because it was giving me so much pleasure. Those movies led me into this concern for kids, and I think probably subliminally I was trying to give them as good a feeling as I could,” she explains. “I have no idea if that comes from my own childhood. It was just the way I stumbled forward in the world. Does that make sense? I hope it does!”