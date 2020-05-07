Lady Gaga Fans Are Going Gaga Over The Singer’s ‘Chromatica’ Thongs

Lady Gaga fans can slip on a Chromatica thong for an authentic way to listen to Gaga’s new album.

Gaga is selling Chromatica underwear in support of her upcoming sixth studio album. There is a whole suite of album merchandise, from t-shirts to keychains, but the thongs are capturing the imagination of Gaga fans.

“Lady Gaga is really selling briefs and thongs along with the album,” one fan wrote in celebration of Gaga’s business acumen. “We stan a businesswoman.”

That was far from the only reaction to Gaga’s new underwear line. Chromatica drops May 29.

lady gaga is really selling briefs and thongs along with the album lmao. we stan a business woman. pic.twitter.com/7lpdVv5hU9 — LOUISE (@alluregaga) May 6, 2020

gaga has the gays CRAZY with them thongs and briefs…..that’s what i call a BUSINESS WOMAN and a QUEEN WHO KNOWS HER AUDIENCE…..LEGENDARY SHIT pic.twitter.com/hdvqrv743B — 𝔶𝔲𝔫𝔤 𝔯𝔞𝔭𝔲𝔫𝔵𝔢𝔩 (@vrsaci_) May 7, 2020

gaga signing albums thongs and pillows to help chromatica get to 200k pic.twitter.com/HaAgsiWoZe — alex (@loisgriffinstan) May 6, 2020

Gaga announcing her new album with underwear and pink thongs pic.twitter.com/AYlICPTk6C — zachi xcx (@Z_ninetales) May 6, 2020

Gaga when she decided to release Chromatica briefs and thongs pic.twitter.com/VsdlQAqE5u — gardo (@thotgardo) May 6, 2020