Lady Gaga Fans Are Going Gaga Over The Singer’s ‘Chromatica’ Thongs

Lady Gaga fans can slip on a Chromatica thong for an authentic way to listen to Gaga’s new album.
Gaga is selling Chromatica underwear in support of her upcoming sixth studio album. There is a whole suite of album merchandise, from t-shirts to keychains, but the thongs are capturing the imagination of Gaga fans.
“Lady Gaga is really selling briefs and thongs along with the album,” one fan wrote in celebration of Gaga’s business acumen. “We stan a businesswoman.”
That was far from the only reaction to Gaga’s new underwear line. Chromatica drops May 29.