‘Supergirl”s Chris Wood On How Life Has Changed Since COVID-19: ‘The Pandemic Has Taken A Toll On Everybody’

Chris Wood is opening up about life amid quarantine.

The “Supergirl” actor, 32, guest-hosted Rainn Wilson’s Instagram web series, SoulPancake’s “Hey There, Human,” and expressed how COVID-19 has taken on a toll on the entire world emotionally.

“Life has changed and the pandemic has taken a toll on everybody,” he said. “It’s something that we are all feeling kind of as a community in a sense.”

He added, “That can feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, everyone’s feeling bad things at the same time,’ but it can also be kind of empowering because for the first time seemingly ever, everyone understands the same anxieties that we’re all experiencing.”

“So there’s a certain level of empathy that comes with that, which is kind of unique.”

Wood is currently quarantined with wife and “Supergirl” co-star Melissa Benoist. The pair, who tied the knot last year, revealed they are also pregnant with their first child.

“Supergirl” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showcase.