Kevin James Sports Terrific Beard In ‘Becky’ Thriller With Joel McHale

Kevin James has a fantastic, simply marvellous beard in the new trailer for “Becky”.

James stars alongside fellow funnyman Joel McHale and actress Lulu Wilson in this action-thriller about a teenager’s weekend at a lake house with her father and a group of havoc-wreaking convicts.

Scary concepts are the bread-and-butter of young Wilson, who you may recognize from “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Annabelle: Creation”.

“Becky” was originally expected to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2020 but that was nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is scheduled to premiere on June 5 by Quiver Distributions.