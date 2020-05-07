‘White Collar’ Cast To Reunite For ‘Stars In The House’ Livestream

The cast of “White Collar” is getting back together.

Matt Bomer (Neal Caffrey), Tim DeKay (Peter Burke), Sharif Atkins (Clinton Jones), Hilarie Burton (Sara Ellis), Willie Garson (Mozzie), Marsha Thomason (Diana Berrigan), and Tiffani Thiessen (Elizabeth Burke) are getting together for a new “Stars in the House” livestream.

The “White Collar” cast will interact with fans in real-time to answer questions. Their reunion benefits The Trevor Project, “the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.”

The gang will reunite on May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the “Stars in the House” YouTube channel. “White Collar” originally ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2014.