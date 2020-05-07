Jonas Brothers Join All In Challenge: Kevin Will Grill For You While Joe DJs

The Jonas Brothers are offering the all-inclusive All In Challenge of your dreams: a meet-and-greet, a belly full of BBQ and a dance party.

Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas have joined the incredible roster of Hollywood stars taking part in the All In Challenge. One lucky donor will get the party pack with the Jonas Brothers.

“We’re throwing a BBQ and giving back to a charity of your choice with YOU!” the Jonas Brothers announced on Instagram. “Let’s all make a positive impact during this very difficult time.”

The JoBros will fly to the winner’s hometown and participate in “a day of giving back and volunteering to any charity of their choice.” Afterwards, Kevin will man the grill for a once-in-a-lifetime barbeque while DJ Joe takes care of the music. You can donate here.

The All In Challenge began on April 14th with all proceeds benefitting No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheel and America’s Food Fun. More than $32 million has been raised to date with help from Chris Evans, Kim Kardashian, Snoop Dogg, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and more.