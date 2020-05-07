Diane Keaton Hilariously Cleans Out Her Closet In Instagram Video

Diane Keaton is putting her time in quarantine to good use — by cleaning out her closet.

In a video the “Annie Hall” Oscar winner posted on Instagram, she enters her walk-in closet with a take-no prisoners attitude, tossing belts, coats and shoes in a pile to be donated.

“I have a lot of clothing, and it’s time for me to let it go, and I’m going to give it to the Goodwill,” says Keaton, 74. “Because this is ridiculous.”

Tossing a pinstriped blazer on the pile, she suggests the coat would be “actually kind of good for somebody who’s smaller than me!”

Also hitting the pile are a pair wedge boots — “Who can wear that? Maybe somebody’ll love them, they’re pretty good!” — and a pair of KISS-style platform boots with flames on them. “Was I kidding when I bought these?” she marvels. “Can you believe this? Crazy!”

Finding a pair of oversized polka-dot clown shoes, however, she decides she’ll hang on to those.

After her closet cull, Keaton packs everything up into several large plastic trash bags, then puts on a face mask and heads to Goodwill. When she arrives, however, she discovers the location has been temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Damn!” she shouts. “This is insane!”