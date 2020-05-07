Charlize Theron, Viola Davis, Reese Witherspoon And More Join #TogetherForHer Movement

A number of female powerhouses are speaking out against gender-based violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charlize Theron, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Viola Davis, Allison Janney and more stars are taking part in the Together For Her movement.

Together For Her was started by Theron, CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation to help stop domestic violence, which has risen as people are forced into lockdown amid coronavirus.

“I am a child survivor of domestic violence. It is the last of the acceptable abuses. It thrives on silence and metastasizes into lifelong trauma that can’t be quantified,” Davis said in a statement. “The abused have been physically, emotionally and financially incapacitated. As a result. They stay… they are continually abused and in a lot of cases, killed.”

Davis added, “Providing funds to give them the means to get out and the emotional support to know they are worthy is everything. They are worthy of better, of real love.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve always played tough women with a lot to say and I’ve been lucky enough to work alongside women who embody that spirit every day,” Janney said in her statement. “Over and over, I’ve witnessed the power of women – both real and fictional – standing together, lifting each other up, and advocating for good.”

“In times of crisis, that power is amplified,” the “Mom” star continued. “There is no more important time for strong and empowered women to come together than during an emergency when women become extra vulnerable to hardship and abuse.”

Other celebs to support Together For Her include Anne Hathaway, Bellamy Young, Amy Schumer, Laura Linney and Regina King.

Money raised through the campaign will go towards women’s shelters, counselling services, crisis intervention, sexual and reproductive health services and more.