Joaquin Phoenix Urges Fans To Virtually Adopt A Cow For Your Mom On Mother’s Day

Joaquin Phoenix has the perfect last-minute Mother’s Day gift idea.

Just a few months ago the actor helped rescue a cow, Liberty, and her newborn baby calf, Indigo, after winning an Oscar, Phoenix wants you to virtually adopt a cow at the LA Animal Save and Farm Sanctuary where Liberty and baby currently live.

“Dear Friend, you might remember, a few months ago, I helped rescue a cow and her newborn baby calf,” Phoenix wrote in a letter for the sanctuary. “Liberty was pregnant when she was set to be slaughtered. An incredible set of circumstances, including the birth of her calf and a slaughterhouse owner’s refusal to separate a mother from her baby, led to this beautiful pair being rescued by LA Animal Save and Farm Sanctuary. I’m so happy to share this video update with you today.”

RELATED: Rooney Mara And Joaquin Phoenix Pen Essay Calling For The Closure Of North American Wet Markets

“It’s impossible not to smile at the love that radiates from Liberty for her calf, Indigo, or the marvellous curiosity they share for their new life roaming spacious land in permanent sanctuary. Thanks to generous supporters like you, Liberty is able to nurse Indigo, bond with her, protect her, and watch her grow up—just as nature intended,” he continued. “Although we cannot rescue our way out of animal agriculture, I hope you will always know Liberty and Indigo as living embodiments of liberation and as ambassadors for a compassionate vegan lifestyle. Please join me—in the spirit of Liberty’s first Mother’s Day at Farm Sanctuary—and adopt them today!”

According to the sanctuary’s website, for a one-time donation of $35, you can support one of the rescued animals this Mother’s Day through their Adopt a Farm Animal Program.

“These ‘symbolic adoptions’ fund their lifelong care, as well as our work to end farm animal cruelty,” the website reads. In addition to Liberty and Indigo, you can adopt Mia the pig and her family, or Katie goat and her twins.”

Read more about the initiative here.